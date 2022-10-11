Deepti Sharma gets back career-best third rank among T20 bowlers
Indias Deepti Sharma on Tuesday jumped three places to reclaim career-best third position in the Womens T20I bowlers rankings list and also touched the same rank in the all-rounders chart.Sharma gained ranking points, riding on some fine performances in the ongoing Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Sharma has also moved up one slot to 35th among batters and is ranked third among all-rounders after overtaking Australias Ashleigh Gardner.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
India's Deepti Sharma on Tuesday jumped three places to reclaim career-best third position in the Women's T20I bowlers rankings list and also touched the same rank in the all-rounders chart.
Sharma gained ranking points, riding on some fine performances in the ongoing Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh. She grabbed three wickets against Pakistan and two each against Bangladesh and Thailand, overtaking South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and now only trails England spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.
She had first achieved third rank in bowlers list in November 2019. Sharma has also moved up one slot to 35th among batters and is ranked third among all-rounders after overtaking Australia's Ashleigh Gardner. India's Renuka Singh (up three slots to eighth), Sneh Rana (up 30 places to 15th) and Pooja Vastrakar (up seven places to 28th) have also progressed in the rankings for bowlers. Among batters, Jemimah Rodrigues has moved up two places to sixth while vice-captain Smriti Mandhana remained static in second spot. Shafali Verma, however, has dropped two places to eight in the batters' list, being headed by Australia's Meg Lanning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Assam Cricket Association ‘rain-ready’ for India-South Africa T20
FEATURE-South African teens skip school to chase risky crypto dreams
India, South Africa teams reach Thiruvananthapuram for T20 match
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, batter Shreyas Iyer replace Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda for the South Africa T20 series.
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma expects series against India to be competitive