Left Menu

Deepti Sharma gets back career-best third rank among T20 bowlers

Indias Deepti Sharma on Tuesday jumped three places to reclaim career-best third position in the Womens T20I bowlers rankings list and also touched the same rank in the all-rounders chart.Sharma gained ranking points, riding on some fine performances in the ongoing Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Sharma has also moved up one slot to 35th among batters and is ranked third among all-rounders after overtaking Australias Ashleigh Gardner.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 15:16 IST
Deepti Sharma gets back career-best third rank among T20 bowlers
Deepti Sharma. (Photo- BCCI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's Deepti Sharma on Tuesday jumped three places to reclaim career-best third position in the Women's T20I bowlers rankings list and also touched the same rank in the all-rounders chart.

Sharma gained ranking points, riding on some fine performances in the ongoing Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh. She grabbed three wickets against Pakistan and two each against Bangladesh and Thailand, overtaking South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and now only trails England spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.

She had first achieved third rank in bowlers list in November 2019. Sharma has also moved up one slot to 35th among batters and is ranked third among all-rounders after overtaking Australia's Ashleigh Gardner. India's Renuka Singh (up three slots to eighth), Sneh Rana (up 30 places to 15th) and Pooja Vastrakar (up seven places to 28th) have also progressed in the rankings for bowlers. Among batters, Jemimah Rodrigues has moved up two places to sixth while vice-captain Smriti Mandhana remained static in second spot. Shafali Verma, however, has dropped two places to eight in the batters' list, being headed by Australia's Meg Lanning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022