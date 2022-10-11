24 TFA cadets have captained Indian Football team in various age group competitions

Twenty-four cadets of the Tata Football Academy have captained the Indian Football team in various age group competitions, a senior official of Tata Steel said Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President (Corporate Services) of Tata Steel and also Chairman, Board of Management TFA, said 148 cadets of the TFA have represented the country.

Addressing the convocation ceremony for the 15th batch of TFA in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city on Monday evening, Chaudhary said the graduating batch consisted of 23 cadets from 11 states from across the country.

''I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to every member of the 2022 graduation batch, on reaching this all-important milestone. This indeed, is an affirmation of their resilience and this convocation is testimony to their grit, dedication and commitment to the discipline of sport. Sports has always been integral to Tata Steel's philosophy of nation-building", Chaudhary said.

A total of 252 cadets have graduated till date from the TFA out of which 148 cadets have represented the country so far, he said Moreover, 24 cadets have captained Indian football team in various age group competitions.

In the current Indian Super League (ISL) season, 21 former cadets of TFA are playing for different clubs. Former cadets, Deepak Mandal and Subrata Paul, have been conferred with Arjuna Award.

Adding another feather in its cap, TFA upgraded to four-star accreditation rating by The All India Football Federation (AIFF) in 2019.

The Tata Football Academy (TFA) was established on January 17, 1987, by Russi Mody, the then Chairman & Managing Director of Tata Steel, in Jamshedpur.

The objective of the Academy is to select, nurture and prepare budding footballers from across the country in the most scientific way.

