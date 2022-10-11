Left Menu

Kuldeep claims four as India bowl out South Africa for 99

Brought into the attack in the 20th over, Kuldeep too joined the party as Andile Phehlukwayo failed to read his googly.Klaassen and new-man Marco Jansen stitched a 22-run stand that included a four and a six to take South Africa closer to the 100-run mark.First, Jansen charged down the pitch for a six over long on, a few balls later Klassen hit a boundary but he was dismissed by Shahbaz.Kuldeep then burst with a three-wicket haul clearing up the lower order as South Africa were bowled out in 27.1 overs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:40 IST
Kuldeep claims four as India bowl out South Africa for 99
Kuldeep Yadav Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)
  • Country:
  • India

Kuldeep Yadav ended up with four wickets as India spun a web around the South African batters to bundle out the visitors for 99 in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday.

The Indian spin trio of Washington Sundar (2/15), Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/18) picked the right lengths on a slow Kotla pitch and did bulk of the damage.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj (2/17) too continued his good run to make a strong case for his inclusion in T20 World Cup squad.

While Washington and Shahbaz got wickets up front, Kuldeep, who missed out on a hat-trick, cleaned up the tail.

Put in to bat, South African batters failed to impress, falling like ninepins.

Quinton de Kock (6) was the first to perish as he half-heartedly cut the ball to top-edge it to Avesh Khan at backward point, giving Washington his first wicket.

India then seemingly got their second wicket when Reeza Hendricks (3) was trapped leg before but the South African took the review to turn the umpire's decision in the seventh over.

Janneman Malan (15) smacked Siraj for three of boundaries in his consecutive overs before the pacer got rid of the opener as he tried to play the pull shot.

South African batters continued to struggle and looked off colour as Siraj claimed his second when he got Hendricks (3) next. Aiden Makram (9), whose stay in the middle lasted 19 balls, became Shahbaz Ahmed's first victim as he nicked it through to the keeper Sanju Samson.

The visitors dallied to 50 in 17.1 overs but India were all over the visitors.

Skipper David Miller (7) and joined Heinrich Klaasen in the middle but he too couldn't make a mark as he was bowled, the ball slid in from round the wicket to clip the outside of off stump. Brought into the attack in the 20th over, Kuldeep too joined the party as Andile Phehlukwayo failed to read his googly.

Klaassen and new-man Marco Jansen stitched a 22-run stand that included a four and a six to take South Africa closer to the 100-run mark.

First, Jansen charged down the pitch for a six over long on, a few balls later Klassen hit a boundary but he was dismissed by Shahbaz.

Kuldeep then burst with a three-wicket haul clearing up the lower order as South Africa were bowled out in 27.1 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022