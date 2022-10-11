Left Menu

Celtic fined for anti-monarchy fan sign in Champions League

11-10-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Scottish champion Celtic was fined 15,000 euros because fans displayed an anti-monarchy banner at a Champions League game days after the death of Queen Elizabeth, UEFA said on Tuesday.

A slogan with an expletive about the British crown was shown in Warsaw during Celtic's 1-1 draw with Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk on September 14.

Celtic has historic links to the republican movement in Ireland and many fans traditionally oppose the British monarchy.

UEFA ruled this was a ''message not fit for a sports event (i.e. provocative banner).'' In another case from the recent European games, Red Star Belgrade was fined 20,000 euros (USD 19,400) for provocative, illicit chants by fans at a Europa League game against Monaco. Also, Malmo was fined 17,500 euros (USD 17,000) and Viktoria Plzen was fined 10,000 euros (USD 9,700) for making ''provocative messages of an offensive nature.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

