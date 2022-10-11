Left Menu

Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep's four-fer helps hosts bundle out Proteas for 99

Indian bowlers were on a rampage as they bowled out South Africa for 99 in 27.1 overs with Kuldeep Yadav being the pick of the bowlers picking up four wickets.

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:09 IST
Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep's four-fer helps hosts bundle out Proteas for 99
India bowler Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking wicket against SA in Delhi ODI (Image: BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian bowlers justified the decision of their captain Shikhar Dhawan as they bundled out South Africa in the third and final ODI here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium of the three-match ODI series for just 99. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss Shikhar Dhawan started the proceedings with off-spinner Washington Sundar and he justified the decision by getting the prized scalp of wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock for 6 as Proteas lost their first wicket for 7.

The other opener Janneman Malan too did not last long as pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed him for 15 and India lost their second wicket with only 25 runs on the board. Siraj struck for the second time in his next over dismissing Reeza Hendricks for 3 as Proteas lost their third wicket in the first 10 overs of mandatory powerplay with only 26 runs on the board.

Aiden Markram too failed to deliver as slow left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed him for 9 stumped by Sanju Samson. South Africa scratched their way to the 50-run mark in 17.1 overs. Skipper David Miller too had no answer to Indian bowlers as he was cleaned up for 7 by Sundar as the visitors lost half of their side for 66. Kuldeep Yadav too joined the party dismissing Andile Phehlukwayo as the visitors lost their sixth wicket for 71. Heinrich Klaasen was the only batter who was showing some fight, but he also perished for 34 off 42 balls by Shahbaz, who got his second scalp in the match.

Bjorn Fortuin became the second scalp of Kuldeep Yadav as he was dismissed leg before wicket to leave visitors tottering at 94 for 8. In the next ball, the Chinaman bowler cleaned up Anrich Nortje for a duck. Marco Jansen became his fourth victim of Kuldeep as he was caught in the boundary line by Avesh Khan to bundle out South Africa for 99 in just 27.1 overs. The 27-year-old UP bowler finished with figures of 4/18. Brief scores: South Africa 99/10 in 27.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/18, Washington Sundar 2/15) vs India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022