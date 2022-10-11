Left Menu

Commonwealth Games gold medallist shuttler Lakshya Sen climbed one spot to be at a career-high eighth place in the latest BWF mens singles world rankings.The mens doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also moved closer to top-20 by jumping two spots to be at a career high 21st in the list issued on Tuesday.Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remained at sixth in the womens singles rankings while the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is ranked eighth in the mens doubles section.

Updated: 11-10-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:18 IST
BWF Rankings: Lakshya Sen rises to career-high eighth
Lakshya Sen. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commonwealth Games gold medallist shuttler Lakshya Sen climbed one spot to be at a career-high eighth place in the latest BWF men's singles world rankings.

The men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also moved closer to top-20 by jumping two spots to be at a career high 21st in the list issued on Tuesday.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remained at sixth in the women's singles rankings while the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is ranked eighth in the men's doubles section. The 21-year-old Sen, who had won a bronze in the 2021 World Championships, has been in brilliant form, starting the year with a gold medal at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open before his runner-up finishes at the prestigious All England Open Championships and German Open. He was also a key member of India's historic Thomas Cup triumph after 73 years.

The in-form duo of Arjun and Dhruv, on the other hand, has been making a steady rise in the rankings after they began the year in 42nd position. Arjun and Dhruv, who recently clinched the title of India Maharashtra International Challenge 2022, are known for causing upsets. One such upset came in this year's BWF World Championships where they took just 40 minutes to stun the then World No. 8 Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

