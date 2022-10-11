Shaheen Afridi to join Pakistan squad for ICC T20 WC in Brisbane after undergoing rehab

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday that pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi will be joining the national squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane as per schedule on Saturday after undergoing his rehabilitation programme. A statement from the board informed that the bowler, who had sustained a knee injury, has undergone the programme under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee at Crystal Palance Football Club.

Consequently, Shaheen is now available for selection for the 17 and 19 October warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan, respectively during which the team management will assess his match fitness. The pacer said that he is excited at the prospects of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing his part in his side's Australia campaign.

"It has been a difficult period for me to be miles away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some grueling and exciting matches." "I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of the match environment and I can't wait to be in that setting."

"It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever and cannot wait to wear the playing kit and fire a few thunderbolts." "I want to thank the PCB Medical Advisory Committee as well as the Crystal Palace F.C. for allowing me to use their outstanding facilities and looking after me so well during the rehabilitation programme," he concluded.

Meanwhile, opener Fakhar Zaman, who is one of the three travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, will also travel to Brisbane with Shaheen and National High-Performance Centre coach Umar Rashid. Fakhar will complete his rehabilitation for his knee injury under the supervision of PCB's Chief Medical Officer and team doctor Dr Najeebullah Soomro, following which a decision on his participation, if required, will be made. Pakistan squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani. (ANI)

