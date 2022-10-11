Left Menu

Jeev Invitational to see galaxy of golfing stars

The presence of other former champions Karandeep Kochhar 2020 and Chikkarangappa 2018 also adds to the strength of the field.The main event will be preceded by the Pro-Am event on October 12.The tournament was jointly launched by TAKE Sports and TATA Steel PGTI in 2018 to honour Indian golfing great Jeev Milkha Singh.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:12 IST
Jeev Invitational to see galaxy of golfing stars
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Top golfers including defending champion Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Jyoti Randhawa and Jeev Milkha Singh himself will take part in the Invitational event named after him.

The event will be played here from October 13-16. Other prominent golfers to be seen in action include Rahil Gangjee, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rashid Khan, Udayan Mane and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. The presence of other former champions Karandeep Kochhar (2020) and Chikkarangappa (2018) also adds to the strength of the field.

The main event will be preceded by the Pro-Am event on October 12.

The tournament was jointly launched by TAKE Sports and TATA Steel PGTI in 2018 to honour Indian golfing great Jeev Milkha Singh. The tournament is being staged at Jeev's home course, the Chandigarh Golf Club, for the fifth year in succession and offers a handsome prize purse of Rs 1.5 crore. The field will feature 132 participants, including 129 professionals and three amateurs.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran, as well as Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai.

Jeev is the first Indian professional golfer to have a PGTI event named after him. He became one of the first Indian golfers to taste success at the international level more than two decades ago. Jeev has the rare distinction of being the only Indian to have won the Asian Tour Order of Merit twice (in 2006 and 2008). He has won multiple titles on the European Tour, Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour and has 14 Major appearances to his name. Jeev has also achieved a career-high world ranking of 28, an Indian record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022