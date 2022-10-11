Left Menu

India beat South Africa by seven wickets in third ODI to seal series

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:39 IST
India beat South Africa by seven wickets in third ODI to seal series
  • Country:
  • India

India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday to seal the series 2-1.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared four batters as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 99.

The spin trio of Yadav (4/18), Washinton Sundar (2/15) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) shared eight wickets among them on a track that offered turn.

Mohammed Siraj (2/17) also chipped with two wickets.

In response, India knocked off the required runs in 19.1 overs with Shubman Gill making 49 off 57 balls.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 99 all out in 27.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/18).

India: 105 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 49, Shreyas Iyer 28 not out; Bjorn Fortuin 1/20).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022