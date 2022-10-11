Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:30 IST
T20 World Cup: INOX signs agreement with ICC, to live screen India matches in cinema halls
Leading multiplex chain INOX Leisure Ltd will live screen all matches to be played by India at the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in its cinema halls across the country.

It has signed an agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this regard, INOX Leisure said in a statement.

INOX will showcase all group matches to be played by Team India, starting with their first match on October 23 against Pakistan, followed by the semi-finals and the final match.

''The live matches will be screened across INOX multiplexes in more than 25 cities,'' it said.

The eighth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup commences from October 16, with the Super 12 stage kicking off on October 22. The final is scheduled on November 13 in Melbourne.

INOX Leisure Chief Operating Officer Anand Vishal said, ''By screening cricket in cinemas, we are bringing together the thrill of the giant screen experience and thunderous sound with the most loved sport in our country, that is cricket. The excitement and emotions of the World Cup would add to this combination, resulting into a virtual treat for cricket lovers.'' INOX operates in 74 cities with 165 multiplexes, 705 screens and has a total seating capacity of 1.57 lakh seats across India.

Earlier this year in March, INOX Leisure and PVR had announced a merger to create the country's largest multiplex chain.

