Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi to undergo match fitness for T20 WC during warm-up games

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been recovering from an injury, will have chance to prove his match fitness for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia during the teams warm-up games on October 17 and 19.Pakistan Cricket Board PCB said Afridi, who injured his knee in mid-July, will be joining the squad in Brisbane on Saturday after having undergone rehabilitation in the UK under the supervision of doctors.

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been recovering from an injury, will have chance to prove his match fitness for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia during the team's warm-up games on October 17 and 19.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Afridi, who injured his knee in mid-July, will be joining the squad in Brisbane on Saturday after having undergone rehabilitation in the UK under the supervision of doctors. His match fitness will be tested in the warm-up games on October 17 and 19 against England and Afghanistan respectively. ''Shaheen is now available for selection for the October 17 and 19 warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan respectively during which his match fitness will be assessed by the team management,” the PCB said.

Shaheen has been out of action since mid-July when he hurt his knee while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle but was named in Pakistan’s 15-member T20 World Cup squad.

He remained with the team on tour to the Netherlands and even in the Asia Cup undergoing treatment by the PCB’s medical advisory panel, but was later flown to London for treatment by specialist doctors.

In a statement, Afridi said he has been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. “While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting,” he said.

''It has been a difficult period for me to be away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some gruelling and exciting matches. ''It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit.'' The PCB said that hard-hitting opener Fakhar Zaman, who is one of the three travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, will also travel to Brisbane with Afridi and National High Performance Centre coach Umar Rashid. Zaman will complete his rehabilitation under the supervision of PCB’s Chief Medical Officer and team doctor Dr Najeebullah Soomro, following which a decision on his participation, if required, will be taken.

