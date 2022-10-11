Left Menu

Title contenders Brazil begin campaign with 1-0 win over Morocco in FIFA Women's U-17 WC

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:30 IST
Title contenders Brazil begin campaign with 1-0 win over Morocco in FIFA Women's U-17 WC

Title contenders Brazil began their FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup campaign on a winning note with a 1-0 victory over debutants Morocco in a Group A match here on Tuesday.

Striker Jhonson scored the all-important goal in the fifth minute of the match as the South American champions collected all three points to put themselves in a strong position to make it to the quarterfinals.

Morroco, one of the three representatives from Africa, had a good chance to score very early in the match but after that it was Brazil who dominated the match with 65 per cent ball possession.

Brazil had 17 shots at Morocco goal as against four of the African side. Brazil could have won by a big margin but their forwards missed a lot of easy chances while Morocco also defended well. In a Group B match in Margao, Chile beat New Zealand 3-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022