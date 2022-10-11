Soccer-Barcelona ready to fight for Champions League survival, says Xavi
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez lamented that his team face a must-win Champions League clash against Inter Milan so early in the season after two consecutive losses in the competition. Following their defeat in Italy last week, a third loss in four games would leave Barca in danger of being knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage for the second consecutive season.
Following their defeat in Italy last week, a third loss in four games would leave Barca in danger of being knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage for the second consecutive season. "It is a shame that we are in such an awkward situation. We have no choice but to win," Xavi told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's showdown with Inter.
"It is a final and we will face it like this. We will give it all. We need our fans to show up at Camp Nou and we hope to win." "(Being knocked-out) would be a great disappointment but we are going to stay positive. We want to stay alive. It is an uncomfortable situation, we are in dire straits, but on Wednesday we have a final to try to fix it."
Barcelona found themselves in the 'Group of Death' with Inter and Bayern Munich, having to face a re-run of their nightmare 8-2 loss to the Germans in the 2020 quarter-finals. They started with a 5-1 home win against Viktoria Plzen but lost 2-0 in Munich despite dominating possession.
Last week in Milan, Barca were again the dominant side but succumbed to 1-0 defeat following a Hakan Calhanoglu goal. "We missed too many chances (in our previous two games), yet we still have a chance to show that we are alive," Xavi said.
"We must not lower our guard. There is talent here and there is a desire for revenge, so we have to give everything so we go out triumphant."
