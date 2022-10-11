"New Young Player programme product Krishan has a great future": Dabang Delhi KC head coach

The Dabang Delhi KC Captain Naveen Kumar put up another fantastic performance with 15 points to help his team defeat Gujarat Giants 53-33 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Speaking about being the first team to record more than 50 points in the season, Naveen said as per a release from PKL, "We are really happy with our performance. The defence unit is playing really well this season. They have improved a lot and we registered a win with a big margin as well. Our coach keeps giving us confidence. We'll keep trying to play like this in the future as well."

Delhi's young defender Krishan also made a vital contribution with 7 points. When asked about his rise as a kabaddi player, Dabang Delhi KC Head Coach Krishan Hooda said, "Krishan is a player from the New Young Player (NYP) programme. Naveen, who is also an NYP product, performed so well in his first season. Krishan is performing very well and he is playing with a lot of confidence as well. He has a great future and he will get better in the upcoming matches." The Bengaluru Bulls are on a high after clinching a thrilling 41-39 victory against Puneri Paltan, but they will face a very tough challenge from Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh and Deepak Hooda in their next match. Maninder and Deepak racked up 22 points to help their team defeat Telugu Titans in their last match.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas' Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill will be hoping to bounce back after a tough 23-30 loss against U Mumba in their last match. However, they will face a raging Dabang Delhi KC team, who are looking strong in all departments. Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards. (ANI)

