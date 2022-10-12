Soccer-Ten-man Man City close in on knockout stages with draw in Copenhagen

Manchester City closed in on the Champions League last 16 after drawing 0-0 at FC Copenhagen on Tuesday, despite playing the majority of the match with 10 men. VAR took centre stage in an action-packed first half in Copenhagen. City thought they had taken the lead 11 minutes in with a goal-of-the-season contender from Rodri, only for the strike to be ruled out for handball in the build-up.

The video assistant referee stepped in again moments later to help City win a penalty for another handball, but Riyad Mahrez saw his spot kick saved by home goalkeeper Kamil Grabara. A busy VAR then asked the referee to have another look at a foul by Sergio Gomez on the edge of the penalty area on the half hour mark, with the on-field official choosing to show the City full back a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

The 10 men more than held their own in the second half, but with Liverpool to come in the Premier League at the weekend and qualification for the knockout stage almost secured, City left top goalscorer Erling Haaland on the bench and saw out the draw. Top of Group G with 10 points from four matches, City will be sure of a place in the last 16 if Sevilla fail to beat Borussia Dortmund later on Tuesday, while Copenhagen are third on two points.

