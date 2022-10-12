Left Menu

Soccer-PSG fail to win again as Benfica snatch 1-1 draw in Paris

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 02:26 IST
Paris St Germain were held to a 1-1 home draw by Benfica in their Champions League Group H clash on Tuesday, as the French side failed to win for the third game in a row in all competitions.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with a first-half penalty before Joao Mario equalised with another spot kick in the 62nd minute to give the visitors a deserved share of the points. The result left PSG top of the group on eight points from four games, ahead of Benfica on goals scored.

Juventus are third on three points, ahead of Maccabi Haifa after they were stunned 2-0 by the Israeli team earlier on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

