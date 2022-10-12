Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund draw 1-1 with Sevilla, Manchester City go through

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham came to the rescue to earn a 1-1 draw against visitors Sevilla in their Champions League Group G match on Tuesday that sent Manchester City through to the next round and made the Germans wait longer to qualify. Dortmund, second on seven points, will look to seal their spot in the knockout stage when they host City on Oct. 25.

Reuters | Dortmund | Updated: 12-10-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 02:30 IST
Soccer-Dortmund draw 1-1 with Sevilla, Manchester City go through
  • Country:
  • Germany

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham came to the rescue to earn a 1-1 draw against visitors Sevilla in their Champions League Group G match on Tuesday that sent Manchester City through to the next round and made the Germans wait longer to qualify. Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic fired over the bar in the 12th minute but he turned provider and delivered a perfect assist six minutes later, floating a free kick into the box for Tanguy Nianzou to power in a header.

The hosts, needing a win to secure their spot in the next round, took the fight to Sevilla, under new coach Jorge Sampaoli, and levelled in the 35th through in-form Bellingham. The England international, who has now scored in each of Dortmund's four group matches, volleyed home from a well-executed move down the right wing.

The result means City, top on 10 points after their 0-0 draw at FC Copenhagen, are certain of a top two finish with two rounds of matches remaining. Dortmund, second on seven points, will look to seal their spot in the knockout stage when they host City on Oct. 25. Sevilla, in third spot on two points, still have a slim chance of reaching the last 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022