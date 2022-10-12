Left Menu

Soccer-Late Rudiger header rescues draw for Real against Shakhtar

However, Rudiger levelled five minutes into stoppage time by taking advantage of a neat pass from midfielder Toni Kroos to deny Shakhtar a famous victory. The draw did at least stop Real from immediately advancing to the knockout stage, although Carlo Ancelotti's men can secure their spot in their next group game at RB Leipzig on Oct. 25.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 02:37 IST
Soccer-Late Rudiger header rescues draw for Real against Shakhtar

A last-gasp header by Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger rescued a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk after the Ukrainian side had taken the lead in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Shakhtar went ahead one minute into the second half in Warsaw when Bogdan Mykhaylichenko found Oleksandr Zubkov unmarked in Real's box and the midfielder nodded home into the bottom right corner. However, Rudiger levelled five minutes into stoppage time by taking advantage of a neat pass from midfielder Toni Kroos to deny Shakhtar a famous victory.

The draw did at least stop Real from immediately advancing to the knockout stage, although Carlo Ancelotti's men can secure their spot in their next group game at RB Leipzig on Oct. 25. Real hold a four-point lead in Group F over second-placed Leipzig, who won 2-0 at Celtic.

Shakhtar slipped one place down to third, on five points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022