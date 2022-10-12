Left Menu

Soccer-Potter emphasizes team-first mentality as Chelsea continue winning run

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said he had developed a good understanding with his players and that their team-first mentality was behind their winning run after they secured a 2-0 win at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 09:20 IST
Soccer-Potter emphasizes team-first mentality as Chelsea continue winning run

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said he had developed a good understanding with his players and that their team-first mentality was behind their winning run after they secured a 2-0 win at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. Goals from Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Chelsea complete the double over Milan and record a fourth straight victory. After a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match and a 1-1 draw with Salzburg in Potter's first game in charge, Chelsea now top Group E.

"It's just a process of trying to get to know them," Potter said. "We had a bit of time away because of the international break but we just worked hard behind the scenes in emphasising the importance of the group, emphasising the importance of the team, how we act.

"You can see the boys have got quality. They are a responsible group, are honest and open, and I really enjoy working with them. "It's been a nice start for us and we need to carry on."

Chelsea, who travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, lost right back Reece James to a knee injury in the second half and Potter said it would be 24-48 hours before they would know how serious it is.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022