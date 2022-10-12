Left Menu

Subroto Cup: Hattrick combos in semis pace Chandigarh, Nagaland to finals

The two semi-finals of the U-17 Football Tournament saw two hat-tricks, the first was scored by Lemmet of Chandigarh school in the first knockout game while the second one was scored by Setungchim in the second semi-final powering their respective schools into the finals, set to be played at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium, on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in a press release by Subroto Cup.

ANI | Updated: 12-10-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 10:22 IST
Subroto Cup: Hattrick combos in semis pace Chandigarh, Nagaland to finals
Chandigarsh vs Jharkhand (Photo: Subroto Cup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two valiantly fought games were witnessed in the 61st edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament for Boys Under-17 group as schools from Chandigarh and Nagaland pipped their opponents to storm into the finals on Tuesday. The two semi-finals of the U-17 Football Tournament saw two hat-tricks, the first was scored by Chandigarh school in the first knockout game while the second one was scored by Nagaland school in the second semi-final powering their respective schools into the finals.

"The final match is set to be played at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium, on Thursday, October 13, 2022," read a statement by Subroto Cup. Lemmet got the first of the day's hat-tricks for Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Chandigarh, while Setungchim of Pilgrim Higher Secondary School (PHSS), Dimapur, Nagaland, got the other.

In the first 70-minute game which kicked off at 9.00 am in the morning, GMSSS, Chandigarh, overwhelmed 10+2 Zila School, Chaibasa, Jharkhand, 5-1. The Chandigarh number 11 Lemmet got four of those goals in the the15th, 24th, 60th and 69th minutes of the game. Arjun got the fifth in the 44th Dogar Purty got one back for Jharkhand in the 32nd minute. The second semi-final was a tighter contest between PHSS and CT Higher Secondary School, Mayang, Imphal, Manipur however PHSS were always more comfortable in the game. Their number seven Setungchim did the star turn striking in the seventh, 52nd and 58th minutes of the match. David did pull one back for the Manipur side in the 68th minute, but Nagaland were home and dry by then.

The prestigious 61st Subroto Cup Boys U-17 final will kick off at 3.30 pm on Thursday and is set to be a blockbuster clash between two in-form teams. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022