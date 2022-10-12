Nakashima, Bublik win 1st-round matches at Firenze Open
- Country:
- Italy
Eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima of the United States eased into the second round of the Firenze Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Richard Gasquet.
Nakashima took little over an hour to see off the Frenchman and will next face Altug Celikbilek.
Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik also progressed at the hard-court tournament, beating Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2 for the Kazakh player's 100th career victory and a tour-leading 14th indoor win of the season.
Oscar Otte will face the top-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round after rallying to beat Márton Fucsovics 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Bernabe Zapata Miralles eliminated Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 6-4 and will next face another Italian in third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti.
Mikael Ymer and Francesco Passaro also advanced.
It is the first time Florence is hosting a tour-level event since 1994.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
63 moons to provide next-gen tech to Italian firm; eyes pan-European markets
PM Modi congratulates Italian leader Meloni on her victory in polls
PM Modi congratulates Italian leader Giorgia Meloni for winning general elections
Self-employed, Catholics drive Meloni's Italian electoral triumph
Hailing ties with India, Italian envoy expects relation between two countries will go even further