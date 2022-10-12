Left Menu

Soccer-Nordic nations make joint bid for women's Euro 2025

"All Nordic football associations agree about the importance of organising major championships in our countries, and together we have great ambitions for the development of women's football." Bidding closes on Oct. 12, with France, Poland and Switzerland also seeking to host the event.

The Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden will submit a joint bid to host the 2025 Women's European Championship, they announced on Wednesday, supported by the Faroe Islands and Iceland. "Women's football in the Nordic countries has so much to offer," said Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF).

"We offer to share with the rest of Europe our joint ambition to leave a long-lasting legacy of truly equal opportunities in football." The venues planned for the tournament are Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki, Odense, Gothenburg, Trondheim and Tampere.

"Together we will provide a unique experience for both players and supporters," said Karl-Erik Nilsson, president of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF). "All Nordic football associations agree about the importance of organising major championships in our countries, and together we have great ambitions for the development of women's football."

Bidding closes on Oct. 12, with France, Poland and Switzerland also seeking to host the event. Ukraine had expressed interest in hosting the event before the Russian invasion. UEFA's Executive Committee will decide on the winning bid on Jan. 25.

