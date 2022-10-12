Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; MLB roundup: Yordan Alvarez, Astros get historic win vs. Mariners and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley

Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at the Australian Open as neutrals while Novak Djokovic would also be welcome to play if he can obtain a visa, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday. Tennis authorities banned Russian and Belarusian players from international team competitions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year but allowed them to compete at regular tour events.

MLB roundup: Yordan Alvarez, Astros get historic win vs. Mariners

Yordan Alvarez smacked a walk-off, three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning as the Houston Astros rallied from a trio of four-run deficits to defeat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 in Game 1 of their American League Division Series on Tuesday in Houston. Alvarez drilled an 0-1 sinker off Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray (0-1) into the right-field seats to end the opener of the best-of-five series. Ray, normally a starting pitcher, was summoned to face the left-handed-hitting Alvarez after Seattle right-hander Paul Sewald put two runners on base while recording two outs.

Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss

New Zealand coach Danny Hay has decided to quit rather than re-apply for his job following a review of the All Whites' failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Hay, who took over the team in 2019, will finish his tenure when his contract ends on Oct. 31, governing body New Zealand Football (NZF) said on Wednesday.

Motorcycling-World Supersport rider Steeman dies after crash in Portugal

Dutch World Supersport 300 motorcycle rider Victor Steeman has died of injuries suffered in a crash in Portugal at the weekend, World Superbikes said on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Kawasaki racer crashed with another rider in Saturday's race at the Algarve circuit and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Faro.

Baseball-Ex-Angels employee Kay sentenced to 22 years after the overdose death of pitcher Skaggs

Former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay, who in February was found guilty of distributing a controlled substance to late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said. Skaggs, 27, died on July 1, 2019 while on a team trip to Texas and an autopsy showed oxycodone, fentanyl, and alcohol in his system.

Golf-Japan's Matsuyama 'fully committed' to PGA Tour

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama said he was "fully committed" to the PGA Tour amid media reports he had been offered a lucrative package to join the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Series. Matsuyama, who defends his Zozo Championship title at home in Japan this week, said he had "never been prouder" of being a member of the PGA Tour, particularly during last month's Presidents Cup, which is organized by the U.S.-based circuit.

Soccer-Mexico tells fans not to bring iconic 'Lucha Libre' masks to World Cup

Mexico fans have been advised by their government not to wear their colorful 'Lucha Libre' wrestling masks at World Cup matches in Qatar to comply with local rules. Alfonso Zegbe of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) asked fans not to wear the masks at the World Cup, citing guidance from the tournament's organizing committee, although organizers told Reuters there was no such policy in place.

Soccer-INEOS chief Ratcliffe contacted Glazers but told Man United not for sale

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe said he had contacted Manchester United owners the Glazer family about buying the English Premier League club, but was told they were not for sale. Ratcliffe, head of chemical company INEOS, was interested in investing in the 20-time English top-flight champions back in August, a source close to the Manchester-born billionaire had told Reuters, but no official bid was launched.

Soccer-Thorns owner stepping down as CEO after NWSL misconduct report

Merritt Paulson, the CEO of the Portland Thorns and their Major League Soccer counterparts, the Timbers, said he was removing himself effective immediately, following a report that detailed abuse in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). An investigation released earlier this month said that abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic throughout the NWSL and that the league and U.S. Soccer failed to put in "basic measures" to safeguard players.

WTA roundup: Lucky loser Qinwen Zheng advances in San Diego

China's Qinwen Zheng took advantage of a last-minute entry into the San Diego Open to advance to the second round on Tuesday. Zheng, a lucky loser from qualifying, got into the field when reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan pulled out because of an illness.

