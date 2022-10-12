Suryakumar remains static at 2nd in T20I rankings

In-form batter Suryakumar Yadav continued to be the top ranked Indian batter in the shortest format, holding on to his second spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Wednesday.

Suryakumar, who finished India's recent T20I series at home against South Africa as their leading run-scorer, is on 838 points, behind Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.

The 32-year-old is the lone Indian in the top 10. Opener KL Rahul and veteran Virat Kohli occupy the 13th and 14th spots while skipper Rohit Sharma is 16th.

Kiwi star Devon Conway, the leading run-getter in the ongoing T20I tri-series in New Zealand, jumped into the top five after the impressive showing in the three-team series.

Conway made an unbeaten 70 against Bangladesh and another unbeaten 49 against Pakistan in the following game to leapfrog Aaron Finch and Dawid Malan and make it to the top five with 760 rating points.

The New Zealand batter closely follows South Africa middle-order batter Aiden Markram, who is at No.4 with 777 points. The top three in the batting rankings remain intact with Rizwan, Suryakumar and Babar Azam holding onto their rankings.

Dhawan, Kohli and Rohit drop places in ODI rankings ================================= In the ODI batting rankings, Shikhar Dhawan dropped down six places despite India's 2-1 series win against South Africa. The India opener comes in at No.17 with Kohli and Rohit, both of whom also dropped down the rankings a bit after missing the ODI series, the only Indian batters ahead of him.

While Kohli is seventh, Rohit is a spot behind his compatriot at eighth. The duo missed the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa.

Shreyas Iyer (33) and Sanju Samson (93) were the big movers in the top 100 of the batting rankings. Kuldeep Yadav gained seven places to get into the top 25 after a four-wicket haul in the third ODI. Jasprit Bumrah continues to be India's top ranked bowler at number 10 while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is 20th.

