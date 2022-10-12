Left Menu

Jansen replaces Pretorius in SA's T20 World Cup Squad

Left-arm quick Marco Jansen has replaced the injured Dwaine Pretorius in South Africas 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, the countrys cricket board announced on Wednesday.All-rounder Pretorius was ruled out of the T20 showpiece after sustaining an injury in his left thumb during the third T20I against India.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:13 IST
Jansen replaces Pretorius in SA's T20 World Cup Squad
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Left-arm quick Marco Jansen has replaced the injured Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, the country's cricket board announced on Wednesday.

All-rounder Pretorius was ruled out of the T20 showpiece after sustaining an injury in his left thumb during the third T20I against India. The 22-year-old Jansen was initially part of the travelling reserves and has been replaced by pacer Lizaad Williams in the standby list, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a media release.

Jansen has represented South Africa in just one T20I. His debut in the format came during their tour of India in June this year. He had taken one wicket for 38 runs in the Rajkot match. The tall pacer has also played seven Tests and three ODIs for South Africa. He was part of the T20I squad in the recent series against India but didn't get a game. He replaced Pretorius for the ODI series and featured in the third game before finding a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

South Africa will begin their campaign in the T20 showpiece against a qualifying team on October 24 in Australia.

T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022