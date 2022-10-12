Left Menu

Rugby-Vunipola available for England internationals after RFU hands prop three-week ban

Mako Vunipola will be available for England's November internationals after the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Wednesday handed him a three-week ban, which could be reduced to two, for a red card in the Premiership over the weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:39 IST
Rugby-Vunipola available for England internationals after RFU hands prop three-week ban
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Mako Vunipola will be available for England's November internationals after the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Wednesday handed him a three-week ban, which could be reduced to two, for a red card in the Premiership over the weekend. The Saracens prop was sent off for using his shoulder in a ruck in their win over Newcastle Falcons -- the first red card of his career -- and was charged with dangerous play. His case was heard on Tuesday by an independent disciplinary panel.

The RFU said his three-week ban may be reduced to two weeks if he completed the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP). Saracens' win ensured their perfect record remained intact but the Premiership table toppers will not have Vunipola for their match against Bath (Oct. 15) and the Premiership Cup game against London Irish (Oct. 17).

Vunipola will be available for the Premiership game against second-placed Exeter Chiefs on Oct. 22 if he completes the CIP. England begin their autumn internationals campaign on Nov. 6 against Argentina at Twickenham Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022