Young hockey midfielder Pawan Rajbhar keen to attend national camp alongside senior players

Indian men's hockey midfielder Pawan Rajbhar on Wednesday expressed his excitement to attend the national camp along with senior players of the country. Hockey India announced the core probable group for the National Coaching camp starting on October 3, 2022 to prepare for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 season opener in Bhubaneswar. One of the new additions to the group of players was midfielder Pawan Rajbhar who had an impressive showing at the Men's Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta earlier this year.

Pawan, who hails from the Karampur district of Uttar Pradesh, is excited to be a part of the National coaching camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru, as he believes he will get to learn from the best Indian players. "I am really keen to attend the National camp and do well there. It will definitely be a learning experience for me to train alongside the senior Indian players, who have performed so well for so long," Pawan, who is currently competing for Uttar Pradesh at the National Games, said the midfielder as per a release from Hockey India.

Speaking about his experiences of playing at Asia Cup 2022, where the Indian team led by Captain Birendra Lakra won the Bronze medal, Pawan said, "Getting the jersey for the first time was a proud moment for me. It was always my dream to play for India. I felt a lot of pressure on me in the first two games of being on television and being watched by hockey fans around the world. But after the first two games, my nerves settled down and I started enjoying myself," the 24-year-old said. Pawan had a good showing in the tournament as he scored four goals, and was also named the Player of the Match twice against Indonesia and Malaysia.

"It was a great pleasure for me to work under the guidance of Birendra Lakra and Coach Sardar Singh, who are both legends of the game. They helped me and gave me advice on how to deal with pressure. Once I was able to play freely, I was able to perform well. Getting my first goal in the Indian jersey is an unforgettable moment for me as my parents saw me scoring on television," Pawan added. He also expressed hopes that he gets to be a part of the Indian squad for the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022/23 matches against Spain and New Zealand, which are set to take place between October 28 and November 6.

"I hope I get a chance to play at the FIH Pro League and test myself against strong teams. I will continue to work hard and hopefully earn an opportunity for myself soon," he signed off. (ANI)

