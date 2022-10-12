National Divyang T20 Cup to be held from Oct 31

Sardar Patel National Divyang T20 Cup, the biggest ever national tournament for India's differently-abled cricketers will be held from October 31-November 7 in Lucknow.

''The tournament will have a prize-money to the tune of of Rs 30 lakh for all exceptional performers with 20 state teams set to participate in tournament with 43 games scheduled,'' Ravi Chauhan, who is a part of BCCI's Differently Abled Cricket Committee said. ''This is also the first time that match fees shall be provided to the players and their travel expenses shall be reimbursed. The tournament has all the support from the BCCI secretary,'' Chauhan said With the ongoing celebration of India's 75 years of independence, DCCI shall continue to promote equality and the sport through such initiatives. Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) is an Umbrella Body for four types of Differently Abled Cricket played in India i.e., Blind, Deaf, Physically Disabled and Wheelchair Cricket. Kotak Mahindra MD Mahesh Balasubramanian said: ''One thing that unties all Indians across the country and globally is the sport of cricket. As sponsors of the Sardar Patel Divyang T20 Cricket Cup, we at Kotak Life are delighted to partner with the DCCI that provides a platform for differently able athletes to showcase their talent and passion for cricket.'' PTI KHS KHS AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)