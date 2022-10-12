Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur banned for 3 years for use of prohibited substance

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been banned for three years by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for using Stanozolol, a prohibited substance. AIU, an independent body formed by International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to tackle doping in athletics, said in a statement that the Tokyo Olympian tested positive for the banned substance during a test conducted on March 7 this year.

Her period of ineligibility starts from March 29, 2022 and all her results since March 7 this year stand null and void. It rules out her participation in the 2023 Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics. "On 7 March 2022, the Athlete provided a urine sample, Out-of-Competition in Patiala, India, which was given code 4609540 (the "Sample")," AIU said.

On March 28, a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited lab in Lausanne, Switzerland reported an Adverse Analytical Finding in her sample for the presence of Stanozolol metabolites. Stanozolol is classified as an anabolic steroid and is a part of the banned substances list of World Athletics, the governing body of the sport.

"On 11 April 2022, the athlete confirmed that she would not request the B Sample analysis or the A Sample and/or B Sample Laboratory Documentation Packages ("LDPs") unless she was assisted with the related costs," the statement added. The AIU provided Kamalpreet with the results of the analysis of a protein supplement by a New Delhi Laboratory, which confirmed that Stanozolol had been detected in it. The AIU also asked the athlete to attend an interview with respect to her explanation for the Adverse Analytical Finding.

"She had used the Protein Supplement (that she disclosed on her DCF) five days per week, on training days, from around February 10-15 2022 until and including two days before the doping control (i.e., March 5, 2022). She did not use the Protein Supplement after March 5, 2022," AIU said. "Following a review of her explanation for the Adverse Analytical Finding, it was the AIU's position that she had not established how the prohibited substance entered her body and that she had committed Anti-Doping Rule Violations under Rule 2.1 ADR, Rule 2.2 ADR. The athlete was also informed that those Anti-Doping Rule Violations warranted a period of Ineligibility of four (4) years pursuant to Rules 10.2.1(a) ADR and the AIU invited her to respond to the Charge confirming how she wished to proceed by no later than September 21, 2021," it added.

On September 27, 2022, Kamalpreet returned an 'Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violations and Acceptance of Consequences' form to confirm that she admitted the anti-doping rule violations and accepted the consequences specified in the notice of charge. The athlete received a ban as per article 2.1 of 'World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules' (Presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in an athlete's sample) and article 2.2 (Use or attempted use by an athlete of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method).

However, she got a reduced sentence of three years as compared to four years as per the rule 10.8.1 of ADR which states, "If the Athlete or other Person admits the violation and accepts the asserted period of ineligibility no later than 20 days after receiving the notice of charge, the Athlete or other Person may receive a one (1) year reduction in the period of ineligibility asserted by the Integrity Unit." Kaur is one of India's top athletes and has a national record of 66.59 m to her name, set at the Indian Grand Prix IV in June 2021 that sealed her spot at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She finished sixth in the final round at the games with the best throw of 63.70m. (ANI)

