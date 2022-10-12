Australian skipper talks of missed chances after T20I loss to England

Following his side's eight-run loss to England in the second T20I, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said that dropping two chances after having their arch-rivals four wickets down cost them dearly. Pacer Sam Curran powered England to a thrilling eight-run win over Australia in the second T20I at Canberra on Wednesday.

Finch heaped praise on batter Tim David for his valuable knock. "Dropped a couple of chances after having them four down. It could have made it easier for us. David has been fantastic. He will get better the more he plays at the international level. We have luxury with the new ball as we have three world-class bowlers to pick from," said Finch in a post-match presentation.

England now has an unassailable 2-0 series lead with one more match to go. In the first innings, England posted 178/7 in their 20 overs, with southpaw Dawid Malan scoring a quickfire 82 off 49 balls. He got great support from all-rounder Moeen Ali, who hit 44 off 24 balls.

Marcus Stoinis used his medium pace to end with figures of 3/34. He received support from Adam Zampa (2/26) and pacers Mitchell Starc and Cummins, who got a wicket each Chasing 179, Mitchell Marsh (45) top-scored for Australia. He had a 40-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis (22), which somewhat brought the hosts back in the chase after they were left struggling at 51/3.

Tim David (40) looked on the course of taking the game away from England, but Curran (3/25) took his wicket, which dampened the spirits and hopes of the Aussies. The hosts fell eight-runs short of a win. Besides Curran, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley and David Willey took a wicket.

Malan's match-winning knock earned him the 'Man of the Match' award. (ANI)

