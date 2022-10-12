Left Menu

Soccer-'Expect the best Liverpool': City's De Bruyne braced for Anfield test

It's a game like any other, obviously, it's hard playing away at a top-six team always, I think the last few years we've done well." Both league games between the sides last season ended 2-2 as City beat Liverpool to the title by one point.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 22:28 IST
Soccer-'Expect the best Liverpool': City's De Bruyne braced for Anfield test

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne expects Liverpool to return to their best when the two teams meet in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday despite the Merseyside club's difficult start to the season. Liverpool, last season's runners-up, have picked up only two wins and occupy 10th place in the table after eight games, 13 points adrift of City in second.

"I expect them to be at the best Liverpool possible. Obviously they lost some points but they are still Liverpool and I expect them to be good, that's the only way I see it," said De Bruyne, who has racked up nine league assists this campaign. "I like big games, I like good atmospheres. It's a game like any other, obviously, it's hard playing away at a top-six team always, I think the last few years we've done well."

Both league games between the sides last season ended 2-2 as City beat Liverpool to the title by one point. "They are more of an up-and-down team and we are a team who has more control of the game, so if you can control that style of play then maybe you have more of a chance," added De Bruyne.

City progressed to the Champions League last 16 after a 0-0 draw at FC Copenhagen on Tuesday. Liverpool, second in Group A, travel to Scottish side Rangers later on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global
4
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022