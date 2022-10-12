Soccer-Scottish Premiership to start using VAR

Left Menu

The Scottish Premiership will begin using VAR technology this month, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) said on Wednesday. "We have worked extensively over a nearly three-year period to get to this point, have tested in every Premiership stadium as part of the training process, and we are ready to go," SFA Head of Referee Operations Crawford Allan said.

The Scottish Premiership will begin using VAR technology this month, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) said on Wednesday. The first match using VAR will be Hibernian against St Johnstone on Oct. 21 and all 12 Premiership club stadiums will install the technology.

VAR will also be used for Scottish Cup and League Cup semi-finals and finals. "We have worked extensively over a nearly three-year period to get to this point, have tested in every Premiership stadium as part of the training process, and we are ready to go," SFA Head of Referee Operations Crawford Allan said.

