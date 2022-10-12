Major League Baseball Cup returns to India, more than 160-plus teams participating

After a successful first edition of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Cup last year in India, the stage is set for its return once again - this time, bigger and better. As per a press release from MLB India, from a 12-team invitational tournament, MLB Cup 2022 has grown to host more than 160 teams participating in this year's event. The tournament, which will be held across eight different venues starting Wednesday, will see young baseball players in the age group of 8 to 12 showcasing their skills in a league-style baseball tournament.

The first five legs of the tournament will take place across Indore, Kolhapur, Kerala, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Of the 162 teams that have registered for the tournament, the top 16 teams will be invited to an all-inclusive final tournament in Noida in December. Speaking on the tournament, Major League Baseball India's Business Manager, Ryo Takahashi said, "When we conducted our first MLB Cup in India amid the pandemic, we were encouraged to see the response from the baseball fans in the country. This time around, the excitement around the tournament and the significant increase in teams has further cemented our belief that India can be a big growth region for the sport."

David Palese, Manager, Baseball Development, Major League Baseball India further added: "With the kind of response we have received from MLB Cup 2022, we are confident baseball has a place here in India. We are excited to see the young prospects who will compete in the tournament this year." Tournament Schedule

-Indore Chiman Bagh Ground Indore, Madhya Pradesh

October 12-15 -South Maharashtra

Shivaji University Kolhapur, Maharashtra October 16-21

-Kerala Calicut University Malappuram, Kerala

October 22-23 -Hyderabad

Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium Hyderabad, Telangana October 28-30

-Mumbai Rajhans Vidyalaya Mumbai, Maharashtra

November 3-6 -Bengaluru

Delhi Public School East Bengaluru, Karnataka November 5-6

Delhi NCR Shri Ram Global School Delhi, Delhi

November 7-10 North Maharashtra

Sanjivani College of Engineering Kopargaon, Ahmednagar Maharashtra November 10-14

Bengaluru Delhi Public School East Bengaluru, Karnataka

November 12-14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)