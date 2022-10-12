Sports News Roundup: Yordan Alvarez, Astros get historic win vs. Mariners; Thomas unsure of Tour de France return, says 'nothing to prove' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley

Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at the Australian Open as neutrals while Novak Djokovic would also be welcome to play if he can obtain a visa, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday. Tennis authorities banned Russian and Belarusian players from international team competitions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year but allowed them to compete at regular tour events.

Cycling-Thomas unsure of Tour de France return, says 'nothing to prove'

Geraint Thomas said he is undecided over whether he will be competing at next year's Tour de France, adding that he has nothing left to prove after finishing third in this year's edition of the race. The 36-year-old's podium finish in July marked a turnaround in fortunes for him after he was left thinking he had "done something wrong in a previous life" following crashes at the Tokyo Olympics and Tour de France in 2021.

MLB roundup: Yordan Alvarez, Astros get historic win vs. Mariners

Yordan Alvarez smacked a walk-off, three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning as the Houston Astros rallied from a trio of four-run deficits to defeat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 in Game 1 of their American League Division Series on Tuesday in Houston. Alvarez drilled an 0-1 sinker off Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray (0-1) into the right-field seats to end the opener of the best-of-five series. Ray, normally a starting pitcher, was summoned to face the left-handed-hitting Alvarez after Seattle right-hander Paul Sewald put two runners on base while recording two outs.

Golf-World rankings inaccurate if LIV events snubbed - McDowell

Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell said on Wednesday the world rankings system will become inaccurate and irrelevant if points are not awarded for events on the LIV Golf Series. LIV Golf, which is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, submitted an application to the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) board in July and earlier this month formed an alliance with the MENA Tour in a bid to fast-track its quest for ranking points.

Expect World Cup congestion, amid Qatar's "challenging" four-game daily schedule, say organisers

Officials are expecting congested roads during the World Cup and warn that managing four soccer games a day in Doha will be a challenge, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. A central innovation organisers promised for Qatar's World Cup is that fans can take in multiple matches in a single day in the smallest country to host the global showpiece event, which kicks off on Nov. 20.

Soccer-CONMEBOL back Infantino for new term as FIFA president

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) expressed its unanimous support for incumbent FIFA president Gianni Infantino as he seeks to be re-elected at the 73rd FIFA congress in March next year. Infantino, 52, will be standing for a third stint in charge of soccer's global governing body having defeated Sheikh Salman to claim the presidency in 2016 following Sepp Blatter's resignation.

Soccer-Man Utd's Ten Hag determined to get the best out of a fitter Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said on Wednesday that he is focused on getting the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo after the veteran forward notched up his 700th career goal against Everton in the Premier League at the weekend. Ronaldo, United's top-scorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions, has been reduced to playing a part-time role this campaign, starting four times and netting twice.

Soccer-Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. Video posted on social media after the match on Tuesday showed the squad singing "Ooh ah, up the 'RA", a song supportive of the paramilitary Irish Republican Army that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland.

Brady, Clijsters latest big-name athletes to invest in pickleball

Seven-times Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and former tennis world number one Kim Clijsters have become owners of a Major League Pickleball (MLP) expansion team, joining NBA's LeBron James and Draymond Green as investors in the rapidly growing sport. Brady and Clijsters are part of a group led by Knighthead Capital Management.

Soccer-Nordic nations make joint bid for women's Euro 2025

The Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden will submit a joint bid to host the 2025 Women's European Championship, they announced on Wednesday, supported by the Faroe Islands and Iceland. "Women's football in the Nordic countries has so much to offer," said Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF).

