Soccer-Argentine Super Cup to be played in Abu Dhabi in 2023

The Argentine Super Cup will be played in Abu Dhabi in January after the country's football association (AFA) signed a partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), which announced the deal on Wednesday. The Super Cup, contested between the winner of Argentina's Primera Division and the winner of the Argentine Cup, will be played outside Argentina for the first time as part of a four-year agreement.

"The partnership will give greater global visibility and create new business opportunities for Argentine clubs and the league," Claudio Tapia, the President of the AFA, said. The Middle East has become a hot spot for leagues to host Super Cup matches, with Spain's LaLiga playing the Supercopa de Espana in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, in January this year.

Arif Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the ADSC, said the agreement meant Abu Dhabi would host "one of the most important matches in the world". The Argentine Cup is at the semi-final stage with Boca Juniors, Talleres, Banfield and Patronato in the final four.

Boca are also top of the league standings and if they win the double, the league runners-up will play them in the Super Cup.

