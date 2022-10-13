Soccer-Club Brugge reach knockouts after 0-0 draw with misfiring Atletico
Belgian side Club Brugge reached the Champions League knockouts after a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday guaranteed them a top-two spot in Group B.
Atletico squandered a string of chances as they extended their winless streak in the competition to three games. The Spanish side are second on four points, six behind the Belgians and one ahead Porto and Bayer Leverkusen, who have a game in hand and will play each other later on Wednesday.
Brugge were lively in the first half but ran out of steam after the break and then held on in the closing stages as Atletico tried in vain to open up the visitors, who had Kamal Sowah sent-off late on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Champions League
- Spanish
- Atletico Madrid
- Belgian
- Belgians
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Porto
- Atletico
ALSO READ
Man killed in shoot-out during Belgian raids targeting far right
Belgian foreign minister cuts hair in parliament in support of Iranian women
Belgian PM calls bombardment of Kyiv and of civilian targets 'a reprehensible act by Russia'
Belgian ministers' salaries to be cut by 8 pct in upcoming budget year - media
Soccer-Simeone dismisses Atletico Madrid exit speculation