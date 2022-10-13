Left Menu

Soccer-Club Brugge reach knockouts after 0-0 draw with misfiring Atletico

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:20 IST
Soccer-Club Brugge reach knockouts after 0-0 draw with misfiring Atletico
Belgian side Club Brugge reached the Champions League knockouts after a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday guaranteed them a top-two spot in Group B.

Atletico squandered a string of chances as they extended their winless streak in the competition to three games. The Spanish side are second on four points, six behind the Belgians and one ahead Porto and Bayer Leverkusen, who have a game in hand and will play each other later on Wednesday.

Brugge were lively in the first half but ran out of steam after the break and then held on in the closing stages as Atletico tried in vain to open up the visitors, who had Kamal Sowah sent-off late on.

