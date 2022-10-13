Junior Badminton Championship sets world record

The Junior Badminton Championship organizers on Wednesday, claimed to have created a world record for ''Most Kids Participating in a Badminton Championship in Multiple Cities''.

The announcement came after the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) authenticated the information for Junior Badminton Championship, which was held from August to October 2022 across 12 states in India, with 8031 participants.

''I am glad to see that the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship is gaining in popularity, which is evident from the World Record they have set for Most Kids Participating in a Badminton Championship in Multiple Cities,'' double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu said.

The final leg of the sixth edition of the tournament culminated at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium with the crowning of 10 Badminton champions across five categories for the Delhi chapter of JBC.

Over 850 skilled shuttlers from across Delhi impressed the audience with their performance. In the Girls Singles U-17 category, Angelina Valsan defeated Tiya Dabas with a score of 15-11, 10-15, 15-14. In the Boys Singles U-17 category, Daksh Mathur defeated Devang Tomar with a score of 15-11, 15-14.

