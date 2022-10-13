PKL:Maninder Singh shines as Bengal Warriors thrash Bengaluru Bulls

The Bengal Warriors picked up their second consecutive victory after taking down Bengaluru Bulls 42-33 in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday.

Captain Maninder Singh was the star performer for the Warriors with 11 points, while raider Shrikant Jadhav contributed with 6 points.

Girish Maruti Ernak pulled off a couple of brilliant tackles as Bengal Warriors inched ahead at 3-1.

However, Aman tackled Shrikant Jadhav and moments later, Bharat effected a raid to help the Bulls gain the lead at 5-4 in the 10th minute.

The Bengaluru defense unit led by Aman showcased top form and reduced the Warriors to just two players on the mat in the 12th minute.

Thereafter, the Bulls inflicted an ALL OUT in the 17th minute and took a massive lead at 14-9. But, the Warriors came roaring back through stupendous raids by Maninder Singh and regained the lead at 15-14 at the end of the first half.

In the second half, Bengal inflicted another ALL OUT to take complete control of the match.

In another match, Dabang Delhi KC launched a stunning second half comeback to snatch victory against UP Yoddhas 44-42 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar (13 points) and Manjeet (12 points) starred for the winning team while Surender Gill picked up 21 points for the Yoddhas in a losing effort.

