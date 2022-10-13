Yashasvi trumps Patidar, Venkatesh to win it for Mumbai vs MP

Rajkot, Oct 12 9PTI) Young Yashasvi Jaiswal's dream season just got a bit better as Mumbai trounced Ranji Trophy champions Madhya Pradesh by eight wickets in a high-scoring group A league match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament here on Wednesday.

Batting first, MP scored 181/7 in 20 overs with RCB star Rajat Patidar hitting five sixes in his 35-ball-67. Venkatesh Iyer, who is trying to make a national comeback, came in the middle-order and hit 57 off 35 balls with five fours and two sixes.

However, Mumbai made short work of the target as they achieved it in 17 overs with the flamboyant Prithvi Shaw set the tempo with 29 off 12 balls that had five boundaries.

Jaiswal, then took over with an elegant 66 not out off only 44 balls, studded with five fours and four sixes as Mumbai won in a canter.

Sarfaraz Khan (30 of 18 balls) and Aman Hakim Khan (21 off 11 balls) also played little cameos to finish off the match in style.

Brief Scores: MP 181/7 (Rajat Patidar 67 off 35 balls, Venkatesh Iyer 57 off 35 balls).

Mumbai 182/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 66 not out, Prithvi Shaw 29 off 12 balls).

Mumbai won by 8 wickets.

Vidarbha 136/9 (Aman Mokhade 35, Aniket Choudhary 4/37).

Rajasthan 137/1 in 15.3 overs (Ashok Menaria 77 off 49 balls, Yash Kothari 53 off 42 balls). Rajasthan won by 9 wickets.

Mizoram 96/5 (Shreevats Goswami 27 off 29 balls, Taruwar Kohli 32 off 41 balls, Mohit Raut 2/11).

Railways 99/3 in 12.2 overs (Mohammed Saif 32 off 20 balls).

Railways won by 7 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)