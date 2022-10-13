Left Menu

Soccer-Struggling Elche name Almiron as coach

Spanish LaLiga club Elche have hired Argentine Jorge Almiron as coach until the end of the season, they said on Wednesday. He will replace Francisco Rodriguez, who left the club this month after overseeing a poor start to the season. The 51-year-old Almiron had a short spell as coach of Elche before leaving early last year.

Spanish LaLiga club Elche have hired Argentine Jorge Almiron as coach until the end of the season, they said on Wednesday. He will replace Francisco Rodriguez, who left the club this month after overseeing a poor start to the season.

The 51-year-old Almiron had a short spell as coach of Elche before leaving early last year. Elche are bottom of the standings on two points from eight games.

