Soccer-Struggling Elche name Almiron as coach
Spanish LaLiga club Elche have hired Argentine Jorge Almiron as coach until the end of the season, they said on Wednesday. He will replace Francisco Rodriguez, who left the club this month after overseeing a poor start to the season. The 51-year-old Almiron had a short spell as coach of Elche before leaving early last year.
Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 01:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 01:42 IST
Spanish LaLiga club Elche have hired Argentine Jorge Almiron as coach until the end of the season, they said on Wednesday. He will replace Francisco Rodriguez, who left the club this month after overseeing a poor start to the season.
The 51-year-old Almiron had a short spell as coach of Elche before leaving early last year. Elche are bottom of the standings on two points from eight games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spanish government to offer civil servants 3.5% pay rise, El Pais says
Lawsuit demands San Francisco stop homeless camp sweeps
San Francisco sued by homeless demanding affordable housing
Soccer-Spain women's coach leaves out 15 players in dispute with Spanish FA
Air India to introduce 20 more weekly flights to Birmingham, London and San Francisco