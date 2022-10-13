Left Menu

Soccer-Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1 to near last 16

With Rangers chasing the game, a fine finish from close-season signing Darwin Nunez put the game beyond the hosts before Salah, who started the match on the bench, fired a six-minute treble to turn a hard-fought win into a rout. Harvey Elliott added to the home side's embarrassment with a late seventh, putting the seal on a victory that means Liverpool are second in Group A, and need just one point from their final two matches to be sure of a spot in the knockout stages, while Rangers are bottom, without a single point.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 02:27 IST
Soccer-Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1 to near last 16

A hat-trick from substitute Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool come from behind to thrash Rangers 7-1 on Wednesday to put themselves on the verge of qualification for the Champions League knockout stages.

In a cauldron-like atmosphere in Glasgow, a much-changed Liverpool side struggled to get going early on, and found themselves behind as Scott Arfield slotted home 17 minutes in to lift the roof off Ibrox. That lead lasted less than eight minutes, however, as Roberto Firmino continued his prolific season with a near-post header to level things up from a corner.

Liverpool were much the better team in the second half and deservedly edged back in front 10 minutes after the interval, Firmino converting Joe Gomez's pinpoint low cross. With Rangers chasing the game, a fine finish from close-season signing Darwin Nunez put the game beyond the hosts before Salah, who started the match on the bench, fired a six-minute treble to turn a hard-fought win into a rout.

Harvey Elliott added to the home side's embarrassment with a late seventh, putting the seal on a victory that means Liverpool are second in Group A, and need just one point from their final two matches to be sure of a spot in the knockout stages, while Rangers are bottom, without a single point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022