Soccer-Lewandowski late show keeps Barcelona hopes alive

Barcelona are still facing elimination at the group stage of the competition for the second consecutive season but Lewandowski's stoppage-time equaliser gave them a chance of progressing with two games left. The Spanish side took the lead through a close-range strike by Ousmane Dembele five minutes from halftime, but Nicolo Barella levelled in the 50th minute with a volley from Alessandro Bastoni's cross.

Updated: 13-10-2022 02:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 02:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Robert Lewandowski scored two late goals to earn Barcelona a point in a breathless 3-3 draw with Inter Milan on Wednesday which kept alive their hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16. Barcelona are still facing elimination at the group stage of the competition for the second consecutive season but Lewandowski's stoppage-time equaliser gave them a chance of progressing with two games left.

The Spanish side took the lead through a close-range strike by Ousmane Dembele five minutes from halftime, but Nicolo Barella levelled in the 50th minute with a volley from Alessandro Bastoni's cross. A Lautaro Martinez strike from the edge of the area put Inter ahead 13 minutes later before Lewandowski equalised from a rebound in the 82nd minute.

Inter regained the lead one minute from time when Robin Gosens finished off a counter-attack but Lewandowski's bullet header three minutes later rescued Barca who are third in the Group C standings on four points, three behind Inter and eight adrift of Bayern Munich.

