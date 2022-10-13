Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yordan Alvarez, Astros get historic win vs. Mariners

Yordan Alvarez smacked a walk-off, three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning as the Houston Astros rallied from a trio of four-run deficits to defeat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 in Game 1 of their American League Division Series on Tuesday in Houston. Alvarez drilled an 0-1 sinker off Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray (0-1) into the right-field seats to end the opener of the best-of-five series. Ray, normally a starting pitcher, was summoned to face the left-handed-hitting Alvarez after Seattle right-hander Paul Sewald put two runners on base while recording two outs.

Saudi Arabia name World Cup squad without regular top-flight keeper

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard named four goalkeepers, including three who are not regulars at their clubs, in a preliminary 32-man squad for the World Cup starting next month. The French coach called up Mohamed Al-Owais, Fawaz Al-Qarni and Nawaf Al-Aqidi, who are not first choices for Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr respectively. The fourth keeper, Mohamed Al-Yami, plays for second-tier Al-Ahly.

U.S. has not had consular access to Griner since August -State Dept

The United States has not had consular access to Brittney Griner, an American detained in Russia, since the beginning of August, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters. Price added that the United States seeks regular and consistent consular access to Griner and other Americans detained in Russia.

Boxing-Alvarez to have wrist surgery and return to ring in mid-2023

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has said he will fly to the United States for surgery on his left wrist that could keep him out of the ring until next September. The Mexican, who beat rival Gennadiy Golovkin for the second time last month to complete their trilogy of bouts, had said after his victory in Las Vegas that he needed surgery.

Soccer-CONMEBOL back Infantino for new term as FIFA president

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) expressed its unanimous support for incumbent FIFA president Gianni Infantino as he seeks to be re-elected at the 73rd FIFA congress in March next year. Infantino, 52, will be standing for a third stint in charge of soccer's global governing body having defeated Sheikh Salman to claim the presidency in 2016 following Sepp Blatter's resignation.

NFL-Raiders' Adams charged with assault for pushing cameraman

Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a cameraman who stepped into his path as he exited the field following his team's 30-29 road loss to the Chiefs on Monday. Freelance cameraman Ryan Zebley said he had suffered whiplash, headaches and possible minor concussion as a result of the two-handed shove, according to a citation issued on Wednesday in Kansas City Municipal Court.

Figure skating-Boston set to host 2025 World Championships - ISU

Boston is set to welcome the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships after the International Skating Union (ISU) issued a provisional list of hosts for future events on Wednesday. Prague was named as host of the championships in 2026, a month after the Olympic Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Cycling-Dominant Germany retain women's sprint title in world record time

Germany strengthened their grip on the women's team sprint event as they set a new world record to claim the world title by beating China in the final at the St Quentin en Yvelines velodrome on Wednesday. Pauline Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich clocked 45.967 seconds to improve the mark they set at last year's world championships, where they won the title, by 0.097 seconds.

Brady, Clijsters latest big-name athletes to invest in pickleball

Seven-times Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and former tennis world number one Kim Clijsters have become owners of a Major League Pickleball (MLP) expansion team, joining NBA's LeBron James and Draymond Green as investors in the rapidly growing sport. Brady and Clijsters are part of a group led by Knighthead Capital Management.

Soccer-Nordic nations make joint bid for women's Euro 2025

The Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden will submit a joint bid to host the 2025 Women's European Championship, they announced on Wednesday, supported by the Faroe Islands and Iceland. "Women's football in the Nordic countries has so much to offer," said Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF).

