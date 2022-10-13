Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review

Cricket Australia (CA) look set to revoke David Warner's lifetime ban from leadership positions after announcing that the body's integrity code would be reviewed at Friday's board meeting as a "first step" to his rehabilitation. The now 35-year-old batsman was banned from the elite game for a year and from leadership positions for life by CA after he was adjudged to have played the leading role in the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

There have been calls this year from current and former players for the leadership ban to be dropped to allow Warner to be considered for the vacancy as Australia's one-day international captain. "It's important to recognise that players who are sanctioned can change," CA chair Lachlan Henderson told a news conference after Thursday's annual general meeting.

Henderson added that the review would be undertaken "as quickly as practicable" and that any changes would be put in place in time to allow Warner to be considered for vacant leadership positions.

