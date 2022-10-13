Left Menu

Soccer-Inter's Inzaghi rues missed chance to seal last 16 spot

"There is regret, given what we have created and for that last chance," Inzaghi told reporters. "With a victory we would have qualified for the next stage with game days to spare, but we have played two games with great application against Barcelona.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 09:14 IST
Soccer-Inter's Inzaghi rues missed chance to seal last 16 spot

Inter Milan secured an impressive 3-3 draw at Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday but manager Simone Inzaghi was left with a sense of regret after his side missed the chance to sew up a place in the last 16 with two games to spare. Robin Gosens gave Inter a 3-2 lead in the 89th minute but Robert Lewandowski headed home a stoppage-time equaliser to keep the Spanish side's hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages.

Group C leaders Bayern Munich have sealed their spot in the next round while Inter are three points ahead of Barcelona, with Viktoria Plzen bottom after losing all four of their games. "There is regret, given what we have created and for that last chance," Inzaghi told reporters.

"With a victory we would have qualified for the next stage with game days to spare, but we have played two games with great application against Barcelona. "We played a great match, we wanted to rewrite the history of Inter. We could talk about an extraordinary feat with a victory if we'd qualified, now we need to take the last step in front of our fans against Viktoria Plzen ..."

Inter host Plzen on Oct. 26 before rounding out their group campaign with a trip to Germany to face Bayern early next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
4
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022