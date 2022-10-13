Left Menu

Marseille continues CL revival with 2-0 win v 9-man Sporting

Mattéo Guendouzi had never taken a penalty before but he sent the ball in off the post to give Marseille the lead. That was the first time Marseille had opened the scoring in a Champions League match since 2013. Harit was also involved in Marseille's second goal, 10 minutes later, with a cross for Alexis Sánchez to tap in.

Two wins in two matches have given a much-needed boost to Marseille's chances of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League.

Marseille eased to a 2-0 victory at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday after the Portuguese side had two players sent off.

Sporting also had a player sent off in last week's 4-1 loss to Marseille.

Marseille was bottom after two straight defeats but has now moved second, above Sporting on head-to-head record and a point behind Group D leader Tottenham after the English side beat Frankfurt 3-2.

It all went wrong for Sporting in the 19th when defender Ricardo Esgaio was sent off following two yellow cards in three minutes.

Esgaio's second yellow card also saw him concede a penalty for a foul on Amine Harit. Mattéo Guendouzi had never taken a penalty before but he sent the ball in off the post to give Marseille the lead.

That was the first time Marseille had opened the scoring in a Champions League match since 2013.

Harit was also involved in Marseille's second goal, 10 minutes later, with a cross for Alexis Sánchez to tap in. The goal was given after a VAR check for a possible offside in the buildup.

Matters went from bad to worse for Sporting in the 61st when midfielder Pedro Gonçalves was shown two yellow cards in a matter of seconds and also sent off. The first booking was for a late challenge and the second was for something he said to the referee. AP SSC SSC

