Women's Asia Cup: Top knocks by Shafali, Harmanpreet guide India to 148/6 against Thailand in semifinal

Top knocks by Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur guided India to a total of 148/6 against Thailand in the semifinal of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022 here at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. For India Shafali made 42 while Harmanpreet scored 36 runs. For Thailand Sornnarin Tippoch bagged three while Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya and Nattaya Boochatham scalped one wicket each.

Put to bat first, India got off to a flying start as the opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana hammered Thailand bowlers all around the ground providing their team with a solid start. The duo slammed 34 runs under 5 overs. The blistering partnership came to an end when Mandhana departed after scoring 13 runs in 14 deliveries.

Shafali continued to hammer the Thai bowlers while rotating the strike at regular intervals. Jemimah Rodrigues joined the opener to keep the moumentum going. Sornnarin Tippoch gave India a big blow as she dismissed Shafali for 42 off 28, with the score at 67/2.

The opener's wicket brought captain Harmanpreet Kaur to the crease. In the 11th over of the innings, Rodrigues and Harmanpreet shifted gears and hit Nanthita Boonsukham for 16 runs. Thipatcha Putthawong struck in the 14th over of the innings to dismiss Rodrigues for 27 off 26. Richa Ghosh then came out to bat but could not do much and was back in the pavilion after scoring just two runs to a delivery of Sornnarin Tippoch.

In the 18th over of the innings, Tippoch gave India another blow as she sent back well-set batter Harmanpreet, who after scored 36 runs off 30 deliveries. Deepti Sharma then came out to bat. In the last two overs of the innings, India managed to score 16 runs for a score of 148/6.

Brief score: India 148/6 (Shafali Verma 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Sornnarin Tippoch 3-24) vs Thailand. (ANI)

