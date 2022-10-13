Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review

Cricket Australia (CA) look set to revoke David Warner's lifetime ban from leadership positions after announcing that the body's integrity code would be reviewed at Friday's board meeting as a "first step" to his rehabilitation. The now 35-year-old batsman was banned from the elite game for a year and from leadership positions for life by CA after he was adjudged to have played the leading role in the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters

Croatia's Donna Vekic and the United States' Danielle Collins became the first two players to reach the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open by winning their second-round matches on Wednesday. Vekic crushed the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-2, and Collins ousted Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4.

MLB roundup: Yordan Alvarez, Astros get historic win vs. Mariners

Yordan Alvarez smacked a walk-off, three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning as the Houston Astros rallied from a trio of four-run deficits to defeat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 in Game 1 of their American League Division Series on Tuesday in Houston. Alvarez drilled an 0-1 sinker off Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray (0-1) into the right-field seats to end the opener of the best-of-five series. Ray, normally a starting pitcher, was summoned to face the left-handed-hitting Alvarez after Seattle right-hander Paul Sewald put two runners on base while recording two outs.

Soccer-Inter's Inzaghi rues missed chance to seal last 16 spot

Inter Milan secured an impressive 3-3 draw at Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday but manager Simone Inzaghi was left with a sense of regret after his side missed the chance to sew up a place in the last 16 with two games to spare. Robin Gosens gave Inter a 3-2 lead in the 89th minute but Robert Lewandowski headed home a stoppage-time equalizer to keep the Spanish side's hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages.

U.S. has not had consular access to Griner since August -State Dept

The United States has not had consular access to Brittney Griner, an American detained in Russia, since the beginning of August, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters. Price added that the United States seeks regular and consistent consular access to Griner and other Americans detained in Russia.

Water polo-Olympic champion Steffens calls for greater U.S. team recognition

After three successive Olympic titles and a fourth back-to-back world championship this year, American water polo heroine Maggie Steffens has her sights on a new goal: getting her team and sport the recognition she believes they deserve. With their unprecedented successive runs to the podium, the American women's team has an impressive pedigree but has failed to garner much attention, something she hopes to change.

Soccer-LGBT safety should be considered in awarding hosting rights: Cavallo

Josh Cavallo, Australia's first active male professional footballer to come out as gay, said a country's stance on LGBT rights should be considered before awarding hosting rights for a major sporting event. Cavallo has yet to receive a call-up to Australia's senior squad but has previously said he would be "scared" to play at the World Cup in Qatar, where gay sex is a criminal offense.

Cycling-Dominant Germany retain women's sprint title in world record time

Germany strengthened their grip on the women's team sprint event as they set a new world record to claim the world title by beating China in the final at St Quentin en Yvelines velodrome on Wednesday. Pauline Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich clocked 45.967 seconds to improve the mark they set at last year's world championships, where they won the title, by 0.097 seconds.

NHL roundup: Bruins beat Caps in opener but lose Jake DeBrusk

David Pastrnak and David Krejci accounted for seven points as the Boston Bruins opened the season with a 5-2 win over the host Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. Pastrnak (one goal, three assists) and Krejci (one goal, two assists) led the way offensively to give Jim Montgomery a victory in his first game as Bruins head coach.

Soccer-Nordic nations make joint bid for women's Euro 2025

The Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden will submit a joint bid to host the 2025 Women's European Championship, they announced on Wednesday, supported by the Faroe Islands and Iceland. "Women's football in the Nordic countries has so much to offer," said Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF).

