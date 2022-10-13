Soccer-Mount says former Chelsea team mate Tomori did not deserve red card

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount expressed sympathy for former team mate Fikayo Tomori after the AC Milan defender was shown a red card in their Champions League game on Tuesday. Tomori, who joined Milan from the London club in June last year, conceded a 17th-minute penalty and was sent off after fouling Mount. Jorginho converted from the spot before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored to earn Chelsea a 2-0 victory at the San Siro.

"He's obviously my mate, I've known 'Fik' for a very long time and I felt for him in that situation, I was gutted for him," Mount told Chelsea's website. "I don't think it was a sending off. Was it a penalty? Maybe yes. I'm an honest player and I want to try to score a goal and he pulled me back a little bit but I feel for him for that decision. It was hard to see him get sent off."

Chelsea travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

