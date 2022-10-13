Left Menu

India beat Thailand by 74 runs to enter women's Asia Cup final

Shafali Verma made 42, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 36 and 27 respectively.Sornnarin Tippoch was the best bowler for Thailand with figures of 324. Brief Scores India 148 for 6 in 20 overs Shafali Verma 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 36 Sornnarin Tippoch 324.Thailand 74 for 9 in 20 overs Naruemol Chaiwai 21, Nattaya Boochatham 21 Deepti Sharma 37.

PTI | Sylhet | Updated: 13-10-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 11:33 IST
India beat Thailand by 74 runs to enter women's Asia Cup final
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
India beat Thailand by 74 runs to enter women's Asia Cup final here on Thursday.

Chasing 149 for a win, Thailand could only score 74 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai and Nattaya Boochatham scored 21 each for Thailand, while Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3 for 7.

Earlier, sent in to bat, India made 148 for six. Shafali Verma made 42, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 36 and 27 respectively.

Sornnarin Tippoch was the best bowler for Thailand with figures of 3/24. Brief Scores: India: 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Sornnarin Tippoch 3/24).

Thailand: 74 for 9 in 20 overs (Naruemol Chaiwai 21, Nattaya Boochatham 21; Deepti Sharma 3/7).

